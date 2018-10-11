हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Smriti Irani

Whoever speaking out shouldn't be shamed, victimised or mocked: Smriti Irani on #MeToo

Irani, on the accusations by women against Akbar, said that the gentlemen concerned would be better positioned to speak on this issue. 

New Delhi: With the #MeToo movement gaining momentum in India, more and more women are sharing incidents of sexual harassment that they have faced, some of which also involving several renowned personalities.

Speaking on the snowballing #MeToo movement, Union Minister Smriti Irani on Thursday said that women don't go to work to be harassed. They go to work to live their dreams and earn a respectable living. 

"I am hopeful that all these ladies who are speaking out get the justice that they deserve," she added.

Among others, Union Minister and former editor MJ Akbar has also been accused of sexual harassment by at least five women who had earlier worked with him.

Irani, on the accusations by women against Akbar, said that the gentlemen concerned would be better positioned to speak on this issue. 

"I appreciate that the media is accosting his female colleagues. Anybody who is speaking out should in no way be shamed, victimised or mocked," she said.

Senior journalist Akbar joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of 2014 general elections and was elected to the Rajya Sabha a year later. He was made the Minister of State for External Affairs in 2016.

