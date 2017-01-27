Why are farmers committing suicide? SC seeks response from Centre, states, RBI
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, January 27, 2017 - 13:39
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday sought responses from the Centre, state governments, Union Territory and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to examine the likely reasons behind suicides by farmers.
A bench comprising Chief Justice JS Khehar and Justice NV Ramana directed them to respond within four weeks.
The bench noted that it is a "sensitive matter" of larger public interest involving farmers throughout the country.
The court was hearing a plea filed by NGO Citizens Resource and Action and Initiative on issues related to farmers.
(With PTI inputs)
First Published: Friday, January 27, 2017 - 13:38
