Why can't condom ads be telecast during day? Rajasthan High Court issues notice

New Delhi: The Rajasthan High Court on Wednesday issued notices to Information and Broadcasting Ministry, Principal Secretary to Central government and Union Health Secretary asking why condom ads have been banned from television between 0600hrs and 2200hrs.

Seeking a reply, the High Court questioned the move to ban condom commercials from being telecast anytime except at post 2200hrs.

Last Monday, the government strictly asked TV channels not to air advertisements selling and promoting condoms because these are "indecent especially for children" and can create "unhealthy practices" among them.

The advisory invoked Cable Television Networks Rules, 1994, banning an "advertisement which endangers the safety of children or creates in them any interest in unhealthy practices or shows them begging or in an undignified or indecent manner".

"In view of the above, all TV channels are hereby advised not to telecast the advertisements of condoms which are for a particular age group and could be indecent/inappropriate for viewing by children. Indecent, vulgar, suggestive, repulsive or offensive themes or treatment shall be avoided in all advertisements.

The move has been criticised by many. "I do believe ‘indecent’ is a subjective word. Society has a way of accepting more and more indecent as it progresses. There are bodies that can look into it (commercials) and point out indecent pieces of advertising and those ads can be taken off. But to go and put condom advertising into a slot to be aired beyond the night hours is very counterproductive for a country like India,” Harish Bijoor, 'Brand Guru' told Zeebiz.

There were 156 lakh abortions in India in 2015, Lancet Global Health report showed. Data from National Family Health Survey in 2015-16 revealed 450 lakh women are not using modern contraceptives.

India is one of the few nations in the world that registered a drop in contraceptive use from 56.3% in 2005-06 to 53.5% in 2015-16, the report showed.

