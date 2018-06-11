Why can't we look at Sunny Leone the way we look at Sridevi or Madhuri Dixit: Hardik Patel

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Why can&#039;t we look at Sunny Leone the way we look at Sridevi or Madhuri Dixit: Hardik Patel

Indore: Coming out in support of Bollywood actor Sunny Leone, Patidaar leader Hardik Patel on Sunday said that the country will never change if we keep viewing her on the basis of her previous image of a porn star.

"Why can't we view Sunny Leone as an actress on screen independent of her old image? What's the problem if we look at her the way we look at actresses Nargis, Sridevi, or Madhuri Dixit,” questioned the Patidaar leader.

“If our thinking is such that we still want to see Sunny Leone on the basis of her old image (as a porn star), then this country can never change," he said while responding to a query on his views on the actress during a press conference in Indore.

Leone's name recently came up with alleged Bitcoin scam worth Rs 2000 crore. According to sources, the Enforcement Directorate could question the actress. The actor was one of many celebrities who allegedly promoted the company owned by Amit Bharadwaj, an accused in the case, in Dubai and Singapore. 

Patel, who was in Indore to announce a 'yatra' in Madhya Pradesh, has spoken in favour of Leone in the past as well.

Responding to a query, Patel said the BJP was "greedy" for power.

He expressed apprehension that no elections would be held in the country after 2019 if Narendra Modi becomes Prime Minister again.

When asked about the basis of his apprehension, Patel said, "The way the BJP leader B S Yeddyurappa was given the opportunity by Karnataka governor to form government despite lacking numbers, it appears that preparations are on to discard the Constitution in the country." 

With agency inputs

