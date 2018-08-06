हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shashi Tharoor

Why does PM Modi refuse to wear Muslim caps, questions Shashi Tharoor

Coming down heavily on the BJP led government at the Centre, the Congress veteran claimed that communal violence and killing in the name of cow vigilantism had increased in the last four years.

Thiruvananthapuram: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, questioning him why does he refuse to wear Muslim skull caps. "PM Modi wears everything but a Muslim skull cap," Tharoor said.

He further asked why does the Prime Minister refuse to wear the colour green.

Tharoor's statement came while he was addressing a seminar with the theme 'Standing up to hatred; Violence and intolerance in contemporary India' in Thiruvananthapuram.

Coming down heavily on the BJP led government at the Centre, the Congress veteran claimed that communal violence and killing in the name of cow vigilantism had increased in the last four years.

He alleged that as per Home Ministry statistics 2,920 incidents of communal violence had occurred in the country in the last four years, leaving 389 people dead and scores injured.

Tharoor said that such incidents had increased as Modi had not come out openly and condemned the killings.

The seminar was organised by the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Development Studies, run by the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee.

Addressing the seminar, social activist Swami Agnivesh, who was allegedly thrashed by BJP youth wing workers in Jharkhand, hit out at PM Modi claiming that he along with party chief Amit Shah had captured BJP and the RSS.

"In a way everything, he (Modi) is like a dictator like Adolf Hitler... Hitler also came to power through democracy and not by an army coup," Agnivesh said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Shashi Tharoor Swami Agnivesh Narendra Modi Amit Shah

