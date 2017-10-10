Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Why don't men, women share pregnancy for 4.5 months: Muslim clerics bizarre logic sparks row

The bizarre logic of a head Muslim cleric, comparing pregnancy to gender equality, has triggered a new controversy.

Last Updated: Oct 10, 2017, 15:14 PM IST
NEW DELHI: The bizarre logic of a head Muslim cleric, comparing pregnancy to gender equality, has triggered a new controversy.

Slamming Centre's consideration of allowing women about 45 years to go on Haj without a male relative, the Secretary of Jamiat Ulama said, “If you want equality, why don't men and women carry pregnancy for 4.5 months each?”

On Saturday, headed by former Parliamentary Affairs Secretary Afzal Amanullah, recently recommended that Women over 45 years old should be allowed to go for the Haj pilgrimage without mehram – a male relative she cannot marry, such as father, brother or son, if they travel in groups of four or more.

The committee submitted it's recommendation to Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, who is planning to implement it soon.

Earlier on Tuesday, Sunni Barelvi clerics called the move “un-Islamic”, further adding the motive of the authorities was to “make women work against Sharia”.

Tags:
Muslim clericJamiat UlamaHajpregnancy to gender equalitysparks row
