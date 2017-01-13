Why Haj subsidy is now a political issue?
New Delhi: All these years, we have been deluded to think that Hajj Subsidy is a great privilege or discount from the government.
But what it looks like is merely a political gimmick and that the real drama behind this ‘subsidy’ is all about vote-bank and about securing money.
In 2012 India's Supreme Court told the government to put an end to the country's Haj subsidy within the next 10 years.
At the time of issuing the order, the Supreme Court said that the money should instead be spent on education and other social development schemes for the Muslim community.
Furthermore, many suggested that many Indian Muslims would support the abolishment of the subsidy as well on the grounds that the Haj pilgrimage is only mandatory for those who can afford expenses.
