Why has Daati Maharaj not been arrested yet, court pulls up police

A Delhi court has questioned the police over not arresting self-styled godman Daati Maharaj, who has been accused of rape by one of his disciples. Directing the police to file status report in the case every week, the court asked, “Why Daati Maharaj has not been arrested even though search warrants had been issued in the case?”

The court directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime branch, to monitor the investigation and file status or progress report before it every week. The court further asked the police to expedite the investigation in the case.

The next date of hearing in the case against the self-styled godman is July 3.

A 25-year-old woman has alleged that she was a disciple of Daati Maharaj for almost a decade, but ran away from the ashram after repeatedly getting raped by the self-styled godman and two of his disciples.

She had also alleged that a female disciple of the godman would force her into his room and if she refused, would tell her that other disciples too slept with him. The woman alleged that she was sexually abused in the ashrams of Daati Maharaj in Delhi and Rajasthan.

According to the complaint filed by her, she fled from one of the ashrams two years ago and was in depression for a long time. After she recovered from her trauma, she narrated her ordeal to her parents, who approached the police and a case was registered.

Daati Maharaj, however, dismissed all allegations saying the complainant was like his daughter. He also assured that he would fully cooperate with the authorities in the investigation. He said that he would not blame the complainant even if he is executed for the crime.

(With agency inputs)

