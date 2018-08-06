हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rahul Gandhi

Why hug the same person against whom you moved no-confidence motion? Owaisi questions Rahul

Hitting out at the Congressmen, Owaisi further said had he been gone and shaken hands with PM Modi, a fatwa would have got issued against him.

Why hug the same person against whom you moved no-confidence motion? Owaisi questions Rahul

New Delhi: In a veiled attack on Congress president Rahul Gandhi, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that he hugged the same person against whom the no-Confidence Motion was moved. "No-Confidence Motion was moved against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and they hug the same person against whom they moved the motion," he said.

The Gandhi scion had hogged headlines for his speech during the failed no-confidence motion debate moved by the unified Opposition in the Lok Sabha. During the debate, Rahul, to everyone's surprise, embraced PM Modi, walking over to the treasury benches.

Hitting out at the Congressmen, Owaisi further said had he been gone and shaken hands with PM Modi, a fatwa would have got issued against him. "If I had gone and shook hands with Modi, a fatwa would have got issued against me. But when he (Rahul Gandhi) hugged Modi, Congressmen didn't utter a word," the AIMIM chief said.

Owaisi's statement comes days after the Congress president had taken everyone by surprise after he walked up to PM Modi's seat and hugged him after concluding his fiery speech in the Lok Sabha over the no-confidence motion. 

During his speech, Rahul Gandhi made a blistering attack on the Narendra Modi government but said that he and his party will handle all negativity of the ruling side with love and compassion.

While Rahul Gandhi was praised by his party colleagues and other political leaders for hugging the PM, the ruling BJP termed it as a drama and cheap publicity stunt, which lowered the dignity of the PM's chair and the Parliament.

Tags:
Rahul GandhiAsaduddin OwaisiNarendra Modi

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close