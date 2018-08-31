हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Randeep Surjewala

Why is BJP perturbed by Rahul Gandhi's trip to Kailash Mansarovar: Congress

Surjewala's comment came minutes after BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra alleged that Gandhi is 'Chinese spokesperson'.

Why is BJP perturbed by Rahul Gandhi&#039;s trip to Kailash Mansarovar: Congress
File photo

New Delhi: Why is the Bharatiya Janata Party disturbed by  Rahul Gandhi's trip to Kailash Mansarovar, questioned Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala.

“Why is the BJP & PM Modi so perturbed by Rahul Gandhi's trip to Kailash Mansarovar? Do they not know where Kailash Mansarovar is? Do they not know that Kailash Mansarovar is in the autonomous region of Tibet, China?” said Surjewala.

Surjewala's comment came minutes after BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra alleged that Gandhi is “Chinese spokesperson”.

“You are Rahul Gandhi not 'Chinese' Gandhi. What is it that you always speak in favour of the neighbouring country,” said Patra while addressing a press conference at BJP headquarters in the national capital.

“Mr. Rahul has an obsession for China. Why is it that Mr. Gandhi always wants to get a Chinese prospective on everything but he does not want to have an Indian prospective? I would like to ask Congress Party, which politicians will Rahul Gandhi meet in China?” 

Bringing up Gandhi refusal to comment on Dokalam issue at the same event, Patra alleged, “During Doklam Standoff Rahul Gandhi did not take government in confidence and met the Chinese ambassador. Why is Mr. Rahul gandhi holding the brief of China across the globe? He advertises china as if he is the advertising man hired to advertise China.” 

