Why is Chandigarh not as polluted as Delhi: Captain Amarinder Singh

"If stubble burning was responsible for Delhi’s pollution then Chandigarh’s air should have been as polluted."

Reuters Photo

New Delhi: In an attempt to show that stubble burning across farms in Punjab are not the reason for pollution in the National Capital Region (NCR), state CM Captain Amarinder Singh has questioned why Chandigarh is not as polluted as Delhi if farm fires are being blamed.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Amarinder Singh said that wind direction should have ensured that pollution from farm fires engulf Chandigarh. "We have westerly winds most of the year and if stubble burning was responsible for Delhi’s pollution then Chandigarh’s air should have been as polluted," he was quoted as saying.

This is not the first time Amarinder Singh has questioned why Punjab is being held responsible for Delhi's pollution woes. Earlier this month, he had lashed out against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for stating that stubble burning in Punjab was solely responsible for pollution. At the time, the Congress leader had hit back by saying that air quality in cities across Punjab are much better than Delhi and that it won't have been possible if stubble burning was a primary cause of pollutants. In addition, he had also claimed that incidents of stubble burning have come down exponentially and had credited his own government for keeping a close check.

Ground reports and satellite images, however, have shown that farm fires rage on in the states of Punjab and Haryana.

Political hurdles have been widely cited as one of the major reasons why Delhi's air quality falls exponentially in the pre-winter and winter months. AAP-ruled Delhi, BJP-ruled Haryana and Congress-ruled Punjab have been unable to tackle the problem and have, instead, often indulged in a blame game. While Kejriwal blames stubble burnings in Haryana and Punjab, the leaders in both states have said it is vehicular and industrial emissions in Delhi that is polluting its air.

Numerous studies have shown that a number of factors - including stubble burning in north Indian states as well as Delhi's own vehicular emissions - cause air quality levels to deteriorate. 

Earlier this week, chairman of Supreme Court-appointed Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA) - Bhure Lal - stated in a letter to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) that studies have shown stubble burning, vehicular and industrial emissions are primary reasons for Delhi's pollution. He even asked for either re-implementing the odd-even traffic formula or taking all non-CNG private vehicles off Delhi roads - a move called too drastic by some.

Meanwhile, stubble burning across farmlands in Haryana and Punjab are now almost over even as the air over Delhi oscillates between 'poor' and 'very poor.'

