close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
»
﻿

Why is China wary of India's decision to sell Akash missile to Vietnam?

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 08:35
Why is China wary of India&#039;s decision to sell Akash missile to Vietnam?

New Delhi: Lately, India has been discussing the possible sale of the Akash surface-to-air missile systems to Vietnam.

But with this move, China has been left in a fix and the the world's most populous country is wary of India's this decision.

The possible answer to this may be India's growing and fast-tracking military ties with countries like Jpan and Vietnam.

This move of building military ties with countries situated in China's own backyard and the expanding strategic partnership has become a major concern for China.

China has repeatedly thwarted India's bid to join the 48-nation Nuclear Suppliers Group and get Jaish-e-Muhammed chief Masood Azhar+ designated a terrorist by the UN.

Reportedly, the discussions on the sale are underway and India will also begin training Vietnamese fighter pilots on its Sukhoi-30MKI fighter jets from this year.

First Published: Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 08:14

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

More from other Sections

© 1998-2016 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.