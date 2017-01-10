Why is China wary of India's decision to sell Akash missile to Vietnam?
New Delhi: Lately, India has been discussing the possible sale of the Akash surface-to-air missile systems to Vietnam.
But with this move, China has been left in a fix and the the world's most populous country is wary of India's this decision.
The possible answer to this may be India's growing and fast-tracking military ties with countries like Jpan and Vietnam.
This move of building military ties with countries situated in China's own backyard and the expanding strategic partnership has become a major concern for China.
China has repeatedly thwarted India's bid to join the 48-nation Nuclear Suppliers Group and get Jaish-e-Muhammed chief Masood Azhar+ designated a terrorist by the UN.
Reportedly, the discussions on the sale are underway and India will also begin training Vietnamese fighter pilots on its Sukhoi-30MKI fighter jets from this year.
