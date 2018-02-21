Why Kamal Haasan chose February 21 to launch his political party

Superstar Kamal Haasan is all set to take the political plunge by launching his own party on February 21. The 62-year-old veteran actor went to former president APJ Abdul Kalam's house to pay homage to the departed scientist-leader and announced that he chose February 21 to his launch his party is as it is the International Mother Language Day.

Kamal Haasan spoke to the fishermen community and declared that he was starting his "political journey from today". He claimed that he was aligned with Abdul Kalam's vision of a "good Tamil Nadu" and he would work towards fulfilling it. He will not only reveal the name of his political party but also announce his party's ideologies along with the party flag.

The launch will take place on Wednesday evening, around 6 pm, at Othakadai Ground in Madurai. Haasan had tweeted Tuesday, "Our long journey is set to begin tomorrow. I am set to hoist our party flag at 6 pm a huge public meeting at the Othakadai Ground in Madurai. I am about to unveil the name of the party and also explain our political ideology. All are welcome to the creation of a new epoch. #maiam."

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to attend Haasan's party launch, the actor's camp said. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader is also likely to address the meeting. Haasan has also met Kerala Chief Ministers Pinarayi Vijayan, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, DMK President M Karunanidhi and film megastar Rajinikanth ahead of his political foray.

On Tuesday, a huge crowd of supporters gathered outside the hotel where he was staying, raising slogans 'Hail Varungala Muthalvere"(future chief minister) Hail Kamal Haasan'.