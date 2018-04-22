Why only child rapists, all rape convicts should get death: Nirbhaya's father

NEW DELHI: Hours after the Union Cabinet approved death penalty for child rapists and agreed to bring an ordinance to amend the existing POSCO Act, Nirbhaya's father on Saturday alleged that the Centre took the decision in view of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Calling the Centre's move politically motivated, Nirbhaya's father said the Union Cabinet's approval to promulgate an ordinance to give the death penalty to those convicted of raping girls below 12 years has no "logic" and it was taken in view of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The man, whose daughter's brutal rape and torture by six men in a moving bus in a south Delhi neighbourhood on the chilling night of December 16, 2012, had shaken the entire nation, argued that there should be "no differentiation between the rapes of minors and adults".

"Rape is rape, be it of a minor or an adult. Why the ordinance has the provision for death penalty for those found guilty of raping children below 12 years only? All rapists should get life term or death penalty, irrespective of the age of the victim," he said.

He also wondered how a juvenile accused will be dealt with under the new provision.

One of the six people who assaulted his daughter was a juvenile and according to the Juvenile Justice Act, no minor can be sentenced to death.

He said to deter people from committing such crimes against women and children, all rapists should be given life term or the death sentence.

"I don't see the logic behind bringing this ordinance. This is just being done in view of the general elections in 2019. I have been battling over last six years to secure justice for my daughter and yet the culprits have not been hanged," he said.

His remarks came hours after Union Cabinet approved an ordinance to provide stringent punishment, including the death penalty, for those convicted of rape of girls below 12 years.