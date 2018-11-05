हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ram Temple

Why Ram temple on disputed site, Digvijaya Singh attacks Modi government

The Congress leader alleged that the BJP government has failed on almost all aspects.

Why Ram temple on disputed site, Digvijaya Singh attacks Modi government

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Monday attacked the Narendra Modi government and asked why it is adamant on constructing a Ram temple on a disputed land.

"They are only reminded of Lord Ram ahead of elections. My stance is very clear, there is no problem in building a Ram temple, but why do want to make it at a disputed spot? If at all you want to make it at a disputed place then you must accept court`s order," he said.

The Congress leader also alleged that the Prime Minister led-Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) government at the Centre has failed on almost all aspects.

"Modi's government has failed on all aspects whether it be foreign policy, policy for the farmer, economic policy or any other. The BJP government and specifically Modi ji have failed," he said.

On October 29, the Supreme Court adjourned the Ayodhya title suit until next year to fix a date for the hearing. The court was hearing the matter which challenged the 2010 ruling of the Allahabad High Court which divided the disputed land into three parts.

(With inputs from agencies)

