By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, June 25, 2017 - 22:34
Why Trump will accommodate India’s stance on Pakistan terror: Key facts

Washington: Prime Minister Naredra Modi will have a perfect opportunity to persuade US President Donald Trump on the need for a sound strategy to deal with terror emanating from Pakistan when they will meet here for talks.

Trump had been mindful of the problems emanating from Pakistan, but if he does take a hard stand on the issue this time, New Delhi would be perhaps in a better position to gauge Washington’s priorities for South Asia. Hence, Modi's meeting with Trump on June 26 will be important for India.

Here are the top developments:

1/ Trump had promised a tough line on Islamabad in the recent past, and he may well agree this time on a strategy to deal with cross-border terror.

2/ Trump-Modi meeting will be of especial significance as they would be discussing regional security and terrorism, among other issues.

3/ Continued stability in South and Central Asia will be of stratgic interest to both Washington and New Delhi.

4/ Though both sides espouse the need for zero-tolerance against terror, no talks on the issue will be meaningful without considering Pakistan's role in supporting terror groups.

5/ India has been repeatedly highlighting its concerns in various international platforms and forums about terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

6/ India has been regularly providing strong evidence at international foras that Pakistan routinely uses terror proxy groups to carry out attacks in India.

7/ In the past, Trump had described Pakistan as “one of the most dangerous regions in the world” and affirming that only India could counter that threat.

8/ Since the US has designated some 20 percent of organisations in the Af-Pak region as terrorist organisations, US-Pakistan ties cannot be trouble-free.

9/ The region's strategic scenario provides a fertile ground for India-US ties to flourish.

