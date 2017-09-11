Why UN can't force India on Rohingya issue: 10 Facts

New Delhi: A top UN official has criticised India for its decision to deport illegal Rohingya Muslims, but does the Centre has enough ground to back its stand?

Here are 10 facts:

1. India is not a signatory to the 1951 UN Refugee Convention, which clarify the rights of refugees and help protect them. 148 countries have signed it.

2. India has also not ratified the UN Convention against Torture despite being a signatory to the convention in October 1997.

3. Article 3 of the Convention states that "no party shall expel, return or extradite a person to another state where there are substantial grounds for believing that he would be in danger of being subjected to torture".

4. India is yet to make a law on the same to ratify the convention.

5. Whether the Rohingyas are registered under UNHRC or not, they are illegal immigrants in India: MoS Ministry of Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju.

6. Nearly 40,000 Rohingya Muslims are staying illegally in India while another 14,000 have been registered with the UNHCR.

7. Majority of these illegal Rohingya immigrants have settled in Jammu, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Hyderabad, Delhi-NCR and Rajasthan.

8. The Centre said illegal immigrants like Rohingyas pose grave security challenges as they could be recruited by terror groups.

9. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed concern over the violence in Myanmar's Rakhine state and called for "restraint".

10. Over 3 lakh Rohingyas have entered Bangladesh since the violence broke out in Myanmar on August 25, according to the UN office.