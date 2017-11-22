Widows of gallantry award winners to receive allowance even after remarriage

New Delhi: The Defence Ministry on Tuesday announced that the widows of gallantry award winners would continue to receive their allowance even after remarriage.

"Representations were received from various quarters to remove the condition of the widow's remarriage with the late husband's brother for continuation of the monetary allowance. This issue was considered by the government of India and it has now been decided to remove the condition of the widow's remarriage with the late husband's brother for continuation of the monetary allowance vide MoD letter dated November 16, 2017," a statement from the Defence Ministry said.

"The allowance shall be admissible to the recipient of the award and on his death to his widow lawfully married by a valid ceremony. The widow will continue to receive the allowance until her death," it added.

According to earlier rules, the widow received the allowance until her remarriage or death.

However, in case the widow remarried her brother-in-law and lived a "communal life with the living heir", she was eligible for family pension.

According to the new rules, the allowance will be now given to the widow of a gallantry award winner till her death.