Yogi Adityanath

Wife of Apple sales manager, killed by UP cop, demands Rs 1 crore as compensation

Kalpana Tiwari, the wife of  Tiwari in a letter to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the incident instead of the police so that the family gets justice. 

Hours after her husband Vivek Tiwari was allegedly killed by Uttar Pradesh police in Lucknow, the wife of the deceased on Saturday demanded a compensation of Rs 1 crore and a job in the police department.

Citing dependants after her husband, Kalpana asked for compensation to look after the kids and his elderly mother.

On early Saturday morning, 38-year-old Tiwari, who reportedly worked as a sales manager for Apple, was shot dead by a police constable on patrol duty on suspicion of being a miscreant after he allegedly refused to stop his car for checking in the posh Gomti Nagar area, police said. According to sources, Tiwari, allegedly tried to drive his car thrice over a police motorcycle when the cops tried to stop him.

While the policeman, accused of shooting Tiwari dead, claimed that he fired the bullet in self defence, the relatives of the deceased have demanded action against the cop.

Earlier, Kalpana said that the police had no right to shoot at her husband. She further demanded that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath must meet her.

Tiwari was reportedly with a woman in his bike when the incident took place. The woman has said that she is under no pressure to hide the truth, adding that she wanted the culprit to be punished.

The two constables allegedly involved in the incident have been arrested and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the matter impartially, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kalanidhi Naithani said. Police has also recommended a magisterial inquiry into the incident, he said.

The incident took place around 1:30 am when the man, identified as Vivek Tiwari, an employee of a multi-national company, was driving his SUV along with his woman colleague when the two policeman on patrol duty asked him to stop, police said.

The constable allegedly opened fire at the car on noticing "suspicious activity" and the bullet pierced through the windscreen, Naithani said.

Earlier the man's SUV had hit the motorcycle of the policemen, injuring them and damaging their vehicle. One of the constables, identified as Prashant Chaudhary, fired when the SUV tried to flee and it rammed into a pillar, the SSP said.

The actual cause of death, whether it was because of bullet injuries or due to injuries caused when his vehicle hit the pillar, will be known only after we receive a post-mortem report, he said. Kumar, however, said he opened fire in self-defence when the SUV tried to run over him, police said.

Yogi AdityanathUttar PradeshVivek TiwariKalpana TiwariLucknow shooting

