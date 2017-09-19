close
Will ally with Congress, Left to defeat BJP in Gujarat: JD(U)'s Sharad faction

"We will also try to have a tie-up with Hardik Patel."

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, September 19, 2017 - 11:09
Will ally with Congress, Left to defeat BJP in Gujarat: JD(U)&#039;s Sharad faction
File photo

New Delhi: In a bid to defeat Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Sharad Yadav-led rebel JD(U) faction on Tuesday said that that they will ally with the Congress and Left parties in the upcoming Gujarat Assembly polls. 

Addressing a press conference Chhotubhai Vasava, the acting president of the Sharad Yadav-led JD(U) faction said,"We will ally with the Congress and also other parties like the Left. We will also try to have a tie-up with Hardik Patel."

He also attacked the ruling BJP over demonetisation and GST saying they have destroyed the Indian economy. 

The six-time Gujarat MLA also claimed that the Sardar Sarovar Dam, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 67th birthday would not be of much help to the common man. 

On being asked about Nitish Kumar's role in the party, Vasava said that he had left the organisation. 

Another leader of the Yadav faction, Javed Raza informed media that they had moved the Election Commission to stake claim over the party's symbol and sought four weeks time to supply it with documents to support their claim of having a majority support in the party. 

Sharad Yadav came out against Nitish Kumar after the latter snapped 'mahagathbandhan' and joined hands with the BJP in a matter of hours, saying that he could not run a government in Bihar with the RJD as its leader and the then deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav had not come clean on corruption charges.

(With inputs from PTI)

Sharad Yadav Nitish Kumar Gujarat Assembly polls Narendra Modi JD(U) Lalu Prasad BJP

