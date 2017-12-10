Will Delhi govt take responsibility if the child dies, patient at Max Hospital questions

NEW DELHI: Patients of Max Hospital Shalimar Bagh are facing trouble after the license of the hospital has been cancelled. Those who have been getting treatment at the health centre are now questioning if the delhi government will take responsibilty if anything happens to them.

"We have been coming here for past 5 months for routine pregnancy tests of my sister in law for free. The gynaecologist wasn't feeling heartbeats of fetus so we came for test on Saturday but OPD was locked. If the child dies, will the Delhi government take responsibility," relative of a patient said.

Several patients had on Saturday also complained that they had reached the hospital for dialysis but were sent away since the OPD had been shut as per government orders. They protested outside the hospital after being denied admission.

Employees of the hospital also protested over the decision claiming that they lost their jobs due to the government action.

The hospital has been asked not to admit new patients. It can only continue treatment of patients who were currently admitted, according to the government order.

The licence was cancelled with immediate effect on Friday after it erroneously declared a new born dead on November 30. The doctors handed over the baby boy to the parents in a plastic bag, along with his still-born sister. However, the newborn started moving while being taken for burial. The baby was admitted to a clinic in Pitampura but died later.