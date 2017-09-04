close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Will be bridge between PM Narendra Modi and Christian community: KJ Alphons

The BJP has no plans to impose a food code or food emergency in any state including Kerala, new Tourism Minister K.J. Alphons said on Monday.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Monday, September 4, 2017 - 18:20

New Delhi: The BJP has no plans to impose a food code or food emergency in any state including Kerala, new Tourism Minister K.J. Alphons said on Monday.

"It is absolutely untrue. Kerala is a beef-eating state. It is not going to stop eating beef. It will continue to eat beef. BJP doesn't have a problem," Alphons told NDTV after assuming his charge of the Tourism Ministry.

He said that in Goa, which is also ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Chief Minister had made clear that the state would continue to eat beef.

"I am sure there is a lot of propaganda. They said churches would be demolished and mosques will be burnt if BJP comes to power but nothing like that happened. (Narendra) Modi as Prime Minister said 'I will take care of you all. I will protect you'," Alphons said in reply to questions.

The only Christian to be part of the NDA government, the former IAS officer said that he would be a bridge between the Prime Minister and the Christian community. 

He said Christianity came to Kerala much before it came to other parts of the world. Christians are part of India and the Prime Minister probably thought of having a Christian as part of his ministry.

"I would be a bridge between the Prime Minister and the Christian community. The Prime Minister has talked of the development of all sections of the community," he said in reply to a question whether the PM was reaching out to the Christian community by inducting him into the council of ministers.

TAGS

BJPKJ AlphonsNarendra ModiTourism MinistryChristian community

From Zee News

Uttar Pradesh

Noida: Theft at former Rajya Sabha member's house

British national arrested for sodomising blind school kids in Delhi; objectionable videos seized
Delhi

British national arrested for sodomising visually-impaired...

This is how stars cause comets to strike Earth! - Read
Space

This is how stars cause comets to strike Earth! - Read

New app could make your phone learn its exact location
Apps

New app could make your phone learn its exact location

World

Syria army nears regime enclave besieged by Islamic State

World

Romania to kill bears, wolves after rise in attacks on huma...

Huge cache of arms recovered from Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa
Haryana

Huge cache of arms recovered from Dera Sacha Sauda headquar...

Supreme Court seeks detailed reply from central government on Rohingya Muslims issue
India

Supreme Court seeks detailed reply from central government...

Dhinakaran loyalists reject invite to attend AIADMK MLAs meet convened by CM
Tamil Nadu

Dhinakaran loyalists reject invite to attend AIADMK MLAs me...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Narendra Modi at BRICS: 9 important statements made by PM during Plenary session

Narendra Modi cabinet reshuffle 2017: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has to combat many challenges

DNA Edit: Shuffling the pack

Doctor’s death: Open manholes are killers in monsoon

Through the lens of heritage