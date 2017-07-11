Will be decisive towards armed services' needs, Jaitley tells top chiefs

New Delhi: As the stand-off between Indian and Chinese troops continues along the Sikkim border, Defence Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday assured top armed forces commanders that the government will be decisive in its approach towards issues relating to the services.

Addressing top commanders of the three forces at the opening day of the United Commanders' Conference here, he said there is a "clear realisation" in the government that issues relating to the services cannot be kept pending for long and the government will be decisive in its approach.

He also assured the armed forces that with resource availability increasing within the Indian economy, capital expenditure will be a priority area, said an official statement.

Officials did not comment whether the present stand-off along the India-China border was discussed in the conference, which was also attended by Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Army Chief Bipin Rawat, Air Force Chief B.S. Dhanoa, Navy Chief Sunil Lanba, Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra, Chief of Integrated Defence Staff Lt Gen Satish Dua and other senior commanders and defence ministry officials.

Jaitley also said that the conference that there is a "deep sense of appreciation in every citizen of the country and the government for the exemplary manner in which the Services have been conducting themselves".

He also expressed satisfaction on the way in which the armed forces have been handling the multiple challenges to security.

Jaitley also appreciated the strong thread of 'synergy' in the interactions during the conference.

