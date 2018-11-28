Will bring private member Bill in Lok Sabha for Ram temple if required: Manoj Tiwari

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari has said that he would bring a private member Bill in the Lok Sabha for construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya if the situation warranted.

During a meeting with the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leaders, Tiwari said on Tuesday that he will "strongly advocate" a law for constructing a Ram temple at Ayodhya within the Lok Sabha and the party.

A delegation of over 25 Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leaders led by Bachan Singh met North-East Delhi MP and Delhi BJP chief Tiwari at his residence and presented him a memorandum on the Ram Temple.

"If the need arose, I will also be at the forefront to bring a private member Bill in the Parliament," Tiwari told PTI.

The BJP MP said that he was shocked to learn that the matter of Ram temple has been pending for over 490 years, since 1528.

The VHP, which is spearheading a movement for a law to pave way for construction of a Ram temple, will meet Parliamentarians across the country to seek their support.

The outfit has announced that it would hold gatherings in every Lok Sabha constituency till December 6 to garner support for building a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

"Starting from this month, from today itself, VHP will conduct 547 sabhas (gatherings) in all Lok Sabha constituencies and meet respective MPs, and order them to support the law for Ram temple as asked by people," a VHP leader said in a rally in Nagpur last Sunday.

