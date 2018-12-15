हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sterlite plant

Will challenge NGT verdict on Sterlite issue in Supreme Court: Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami

The NGT said that the closure of the Sterlite plant was 'unjustifiable'.

Chennai: Soon after the National Green Tribunal set aside Tamil Nadu government's order for closure of Sterlite plant in Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday said that his government will challenge NGT's verdict in Supreme Court on the Sterlite issue.

"We will challenge the National Green Tribunal verdict on Sterlite issue in Supreme Court," Palaniswami said.

Setting aside the Tamil Nadu government's closure order, the Tribunal, earlier in the day, directed Vedanta Limited to spend Rs 100 crore over a period of three years for 'welfare activities' in the area.

Furthermore, the NGT directed the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board to pass fresh order of renewal of consent.

The court said that the closure of the Sterlite plant was 'unjustifiable'.

At least thirteen people had died during the police firing on May 22 and 23 after protests, demanding the closure of the Vedanta group's Sterlite Copper plant in Tuticorin over pollution concerns, turned violent.

