Will join hands with Rajinikanth if he enters politics: Kamal Haasan

"If Rajini enters politics I'll join hands with him."

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, September 16, 2017 - 07:55
Will join hands with Rajinikanth if he enters politics: Kamal Haasan
File photo

New Delhi: A day after claiming that he would form his own political party, actor Kamal Haasan said that he would be willing to work with Rajinikanth if the superstar ever decides to join politics.

Addressing media, the actor said, "There are questions whether I will join hands with Rajinikanth in politics. If Rajini enters politics I'll join hands with him."

In a recent interview to the leading website, Haasan asserted that he was thinking of launching a political party. However, he had said that he would not enter politics in haste.

According to reports, the actor has planned to contest the local body elections in Tamil Nadu.

Voicing his opinion on the present political scenario in Tamil Nadu, the megastar said "The sacking of V.K. Sasikala as the general secretary of the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) was a "solid step forward." 

On the work front, Haasan is busy with post-production work of his forthcoming film Vishwaroopam 2. 

Kamal HaasanRajinikanthAIADMKSasikala

