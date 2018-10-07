हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Maharashtra

Will continue to be Maharashtra CM in next term as well: Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said that he would continue to be the chief minister of the state after the 2019 assembly elections.

File Image

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said that he would continue to be the chief minister of the state after the 2019 assembly elections.

Fadnavis addressed a rally in Maharashtra's Latur district and spoke that he will remain the CM only.

"Next term (as CM) is going to be mine only. Hence, the people of Latur should not worry much about getting funds for some developmental works," Fadnavis said 

The Chief Minister attended the inauguration ceremony of a health camp organised by the state government in the Marathwada city.

While speaking about a government-run medical college and hospital, Fadnavis said, "The funds worth Rs 100 crore will be given in three stages for the completion of the work. The project will be completed in the next two years". 

Last year, Fadnavis had denied rumours of his promotion as Union minister as Manohar Parrikar resigned from the post of defence minister and took over as the chief minister of Goa.

Fadnavis is currently in the last year of his term as the chief minister. 

Addressing a rally in Latur district of Maharashtra, Fadnavis assured people of a continuous flow of funds for development.

(with PTI Inputs)

