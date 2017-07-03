Will discuss common challenges like terrorism with Benjamin Netanyahu, says PM Modi ahead of his Israel visit

New Delhi: Ahead of his historic visit to Israel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that he will have an in-depth talk with PM Benjamin Netanyahu on the full spectrum of partnership between the two nations and strengthening it in diverse fields for mutual benefit.

He also said in a Facebook post, "We will also have the chance to discuss major common challenges like terrorism."

Following is his full post:

I will be visiting Israel on 4-6 July, 2017 upon invitation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

As the first Indian Prime Minister to do so, I am greatly looking forward to this unprecedented visit that will bring our two countries and people closer. This year, India and Israel are marking 25 years of our diplomatic relations.

I will have in-depth talks with Prime Minister Netanyahu on the full spectrum of our partnership and strengthening it in diverse fields for mutual benefit. We will also have the chance to discuss major common challenges like terrorism.

I will meet President Reuven Ruvi Rivlin who I had the pleasure of receiving in New Delhi in November last year, as well as other senior leaders.

My programme during the visit gives me an opportunity to engage with a cross-section of Israeli society. I am particularly looking forward to interacting with the large vibrant Indian diaspora in Israel that represents an enduring link between our two peoples.

On the economic side, I will join with leading Indian and Israeli CEOs and start-ups to discuss our shared priority of expanding business and investment collaboration on the ground. In addition, I hope to get insights into Israel’s accomplishments in technology and innovation through on-site visits.

During my stay, I will visit the Yad Vashem Memorial Museum to honour the memory of the victims of the holocaust that counts among the greatest tragedies in human history. Later, I will also pay my respects to the courageous Indian soldiers who laid down their lives during the liberation of Haifa in 1918.

Tomorrow, I begin a historic visit to Israel, a very special partner of India's. https://t.co/nLByftnnw6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 3, 2017

I look forward to holding extensive talks with my friend, @IsraeliPM @netanyahu, who shares a commitment for vibrant India-Israel ties. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 3, 2017

From boosting economic ties to furthering people-to-people interactions, my Israel visit has a wide range of programmes. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 3, 2017

On the other hand, Netanyahu said today that India and Israel will discuss cooperation in cyber security when PM Modi visits the country amid a series of cyber attacks across the globe, including by non-state actors.

"Once it was a disadvantage to say that you are from Israel. Today when you talk about cyber or advanced technology, it is an advantage to say we are an Israeli company. The whole world wants us. The whole world is coming here," Israeli PM said in his remarks at the Cyber Week 2017 conference in Tel Aviv University.

Terming PM Modi as "one of the most important prime ministers of the world", Netanyahu said the Indian leader wants close cooperation with Israel in many areas including in cyber security.

"For example, there is going to be a visit of Prime Minister of India, one of the most important Prime minister's of the world, with the third largest economy in the world growing very fast. He wants close cooperation with Israel in many fields - water, agriculture, health and also in cyber. And he has a good reason to do so," the Israeli PM told the gathering in Hebrew as per a video released by his office, as per PTI.

PM Modi will be on a three-day visit to Israel starting July 4 to commemorate 25 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Meanwhile, Daniel Carmon, Israel Ambassador to India said today, "This will be very important and landmark visit in Indo-Israel relations," as per ANI.

"In this visit we celebrate 25 years of relationship between people, business and farmers of two countries," he added.

Carmon further said, "There will be emphasis on development, innovation, agriculture, water and the connect between our people."

(With Agency inputs)