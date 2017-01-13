Will do surgical strikes again if needed: Army Chief Bipin Rawat

New Delhi: Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat has categorically asserted that the Indian Army may opt for more surgical strikes whenever the situation on the ground along LoC will demand such action.

Addressing a press conference, Friday, Gen Rawat said, “In the recent time the ceasefire violations have come down but if not then, we will opt for such surgical strike measures.”

"Infiltration attempts are being regularly made, the day before yesterday two terrorists were killed near Line of Control in Poonch,” the new Chief of Indian Army said.

Elaborating on the possibility of further surgical strikes, Gen Rawat said that first one needs to understand why a surgical strike was conducted in September last year.

“The motive behind surgical strike needs to be understood...if we don't get the correct message from the other side, if we see that infiltration is being encouraged then it (surgical strike)will happen again,” he stressed.

On the larger issue of security challenges faced by the country, he said, “While we have challenges along our borders, we have to be concerned about proxy war, terror that are affecting the secular fabric of our nation.”

Gen Rawat also confirmed that Pakistan military authorities have committed to the release Indian soldier Chandu Chavan, who inadvertently strayed across the border on September 30 last year.

“Pak has given assurance that he is with them. There are procedures in soldier repatriations and it will be followed,” he said.