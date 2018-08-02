हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tejashwi Yadav

Will first examine clauses, then present our take on NRC: Tejashwi Yadav

Tejashwi, however, mentioned that there is nothing greater than humanity. "Just think, if the NRIs living outside are subjected to the same, where will they go?," he said.

New Delhi: Amid a strong political uproar over the final draft of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam, former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav has refused to comment on the issue. The RJD leader said that they will present their take on NRC after a few days. "We'll first examine the clauses, only then will it be right to make a statement," he said.

Tejashwi, however, mentioned that there is nothing greater than humanity. "Just think, if NRIs living outside are subjected to the same, where will they go?," he said on Wednesday.

The young RJD leader's statement comes in the backdrop of Assam government publishing the second and final NRC draft on July 30, Monday.

The northeast state came under fire following the release of the draft which excluded several lakhs of people, terming them as 'illegal immigrants'. Over 40 lakh people in Assam have been left out from the NRC, which has been being prepared to identify illegal migrants in the state.

Following this, the Election Commission said that the people who have been excluded from the voters' list are ineligible to vote. The publication of the complete draft of the NRC witnessed the inclusion of 2,89,83,677 people out of a total 3,29,91,384 applicants.

The massive Supreme Court-monitored exercise to identify genuine Indian nationals living in Assam rocked both house of Parliament after which Home Minister Rajnath Singh appealed to the opposition not to politicise the 'sensitive' matter as the list has been published on the directives of the Supreme Court and the Centre has 'no role' in it. 

He asserted that no 'coercive' action will be taken against those whose names were excluded from the NRC draft list.

(With inputs from agencies)

Tejashwi YadavNational Register of CitizensNRC Assam

