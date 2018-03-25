Will government give me option to not share my data, asks Omar Abdullah

After Congress president Rahul Gandhi, now former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah has targeted the Narendra Modi government over the issue of alleged Aadhaar data leak. Taking to Twitter, the National Conference leader has hit out at Union minister KJ Alphons.

Referring to a statement by Alphons that people had no problem in sharing their data for US visa but were facing problems in doing so to their own government, Omar Abdullah said that the difference is that people go for US visa voluntarily and also have the option to not apply for the visa.

“Sir, the difference is that I have an option not to apply for a US visa if I find the process intrusive,” he tweeted. The former J&K CM further said if people would be given an option to not share their data with the government. “Will the Govt give me the choice of opting out of sharing my data with you?” he added.

Earlier, Alphons had said, “I filled up to 10 pages for US Visa form. We have absolutely no problem giving our fingerprints and getting body naked before the white man at all. When your own government asks for your name and address, there is a massive revolution saying it's intrusion in privacy.”

Alphons had targeted Rahul Gandhi saying, “You think Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to give your data to a private company in the US. Don't believe in such fake stories.”

The MoS for Electronics and Information Technology further said that what is given in Aadhaar are just name and address. Your biometric data is with UIDAI and let me assure you that it has not been breached, it's absolutely secure. We have given authorisation to govt agencies to access Aadhaar information.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had said on micro-blogging site Twitter, "Hi! My name is Narendra Modi. I am India's Prime Minister. When you sign up for my official App, I give all your data to my friends in American companies.”