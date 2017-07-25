close
'Will hang officials upside down for delay in clearing files', warns MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has stoked a controversy with his reported remark that he would "hang officials upside down" if there were delays in clearing routine revenue matters.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, July 25, 2017 - 08:14
New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has stoked a controversy with his reported remark that he would "hang officials upside down" if there were delays in clearing routine revenue matters.

While addressing a meeting of the BJP's state executive committee in Bhopal on Saturday, Chouhan purportedly made the controversial statement. 

The chief minister said he would "hang officials upside down" if he found that revenue matters not under dispute were pending for more than a month.

He made the remark when a party leader from Bundelkhand region raised the issue of revenue matters pending for long and sought Chouhan's intervention to cut delays.

While the Congress slammed Chouhan for using harsh words to warn officers, BJP leaders neither confirmed nor denied the statement though they maintained the CM talked about taking tough action against officials who delay clearing files without any valid reason.

"The chief minister is serious about farmers' issues. He talked about taking tough action against those who delay disposal of revenue cases of farmers," state BJP spokesman Rajnish Agarwal told PTI when asked about Chouhan's controversial remark.

The opposition Congress accused Chouhan of shifting the blame for his government's "failures" to bureaucrats.

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia said in a statement that the chief minister's strong words against officials showed his desperation.

"There is rampant corruption in the revenue and agriculture departments. Farmers are in trouble because of the wrong policies of the BJP government, but the CM is trying to escape responsibility and blame officials for the current state of affairs," said the Lok Sabha MP from Guna.

Some officials have been working with Mr Chouhan for the past 11 years. The CM is now blaming them for his "failures" as his support base is shrinking after the farmers' agitation last month, Leader of Opposition Ajay Singh told reporters.

(With inputs from agencies)

Jyotiraditya ScindiaShivraj Singh ChouhanMadhya PradeshGunaBJP

