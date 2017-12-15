Will help 'India's daughter' come home from Pakistan, assures Sushma Swaraj

NEW DELHI: Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj on Friday assured all help to Mohammadi Begum, a Hyderabadi woman has been in Pakistan for the past 21 years and has not been allowed to meet her parents in India.

"She is India's daughter. If ticket is a problem, we will provide the ticket to Mohammadi Begum for her return from Pakistan," she tweeted on Friday.

A Hyderabad man has made a heartfelt appeal to the Centre and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to help him in the release of his allegedly-abducted daughter from Pakistan.

Akbar, the father of Mohammadi, had appealed to Swaraj to help her in getting her visa. On Swaraj's order, she was granted a visa by Pakistan for 30 days in November.

Akbar approached Swaraj again seeking help to arrange the tickets for his daughter as only three days are left for her visa to expire. He stated that he did not have enough money to buy the tickets.

"The visa is about to expire in three days. Eight days back, my daughter's husband called me and asked me to arrange the tickets. I don't have that amount of money to arrange the tickets for her," he said on Wednesday.

Mohammadi Begum got married to Mohd Younus in 1996, over the phone. Younus purported himself to be a resident of Oman, but when Mohammadi went to live him she came to know that he was a resident of Pakistan and was faking his identity.

Younus later took Mohammadi to Pakistan, where she was not allowed to contact her parents and was allegedly tortured.