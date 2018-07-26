Will hug Rahul Gandhi once he gets married: BJP MP takes a jibe at Congress chief

New Delhi: A day after Rahul Gandhi said that BJP leaders take two steps back when he goes near them, thinking that he would hug them too, a BJP MP on Wednesday quipped that they are indeed scared of the Congress president's hug. However, he added that he is ready to hug Rahul once the Congress chief gets married.

Mocking Rahul, he also said that he will avoid giving a hug to the Gandhi scion as Section 377 has not been scrapped yet. "Yes we do fear hugging Rahul Gandhi as our wives might divorce us after that. Also, Section 377 hasn't been scrapped as yet. If he gets married, we will hug him," BJP MP Nishikant Dubey said.

Section 377 refers to 'unnatural offences' and says whoever voluntarily has carnal intercourse against the order of nature with any man, woman or animal, shall be punished with imprisonment for life, or with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to 10 years, and shall also be liable to pay a fine.

The Congress chief had on Wednesday said that he and his party are willing to bitterly fight the Prime Minister and his BJP, however, they will not hate them. "Now whenever I come across BJP MPs, they take two steps back thinking I'll hug them. One thing that religion teaches us is you can't get imprisoned by hatred. We'll take on PM and the BJP, but we don't need to hate them," he had said while addressing at a book launch event in New Delhi.

Rahul Gandhi had made headlines for his speech during the recent failed no-confidence motion debate moved by the unified Opposition in the Lok Sabha. During the debate, Rahul, to everyone's surprise, embraced PM Modi, walking over to the treasury benches.