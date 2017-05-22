Will issue advisory to Qazis to tell bridegrooms not resort to triple talaq to annul their marriage: AIMPLB to SC

Delhi: In a significant statement, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) told Supreme Court on Monday that they will issue advisory to Qazis to advise bridegrooms not to resort to triple talaq.

"Triple talaq is an undesirable practice under Shariat and a Nikahnama should not have any provision allowing it, the AIMPLB said in its affidavit to the apex court.

The board will issue an advisory through its website, publications and social media platforms asking Qazis to tell bridegroom at the time of execution of 'Nikahnama' (marriage contract) that they would not resort to "three divorces in one sitting" in case of differences as it was an "undesirable practice in Shariat".

"At the time of performing Nikah (marriage), the person performing the Nikah will advise the bridegroom/man that in case of differences leading to talaq the bridegroom/man shall not pronounce three divorces in one sitting since it is an undesirable practice in Shariat," the affidavit filed by AIMPLB secretary Mohammad Fazlurrahim said.

"At the time of performing 'Nikah', the person performing the 'Nikah' will advise both the bridegroom/man and the bride/woman to incorporate a condition in the 'Nikahnama' to exclude resorting to pronouncement of three divorces by her husband in one sitting," it said, as per PTI.

The affidavit would be perused by a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice JS Khehar which has reserved its verdict on the issue of triple talaq last week.

The apex court had on May 18 reserved its verdict on a bunch of pleas challenging the constitutional validity of triple talaq among Muslims after hearing parties including the Centre, the AIMPLB and the All India Muslim Women Personal Law Board for six days in summer vacation.

During the hearing it had asked Muslim bodies as to how can a practice like triple talaq be a matter of "faith" when they have been asserting that it is "patriarchal", "bad in theology" and "sinful".

Ready to bring in legislation to stop triple talaq: Centre

Meanwhile, the Centre had said yesterday that it would bring in a legislation to stop the triple talaq, if necessary, "but after allowing the Muslim community to reach a positive conclusion following internal deliberations."

"The government has made the stand very clear saying that we want this (triple talaq) to end. If necessary, the (Central) government will bring in a legislation, but after allowing the community to reach a positive conclusion after internal deliberations," Union Minister for Urban Development M Venkaiah Naidu had told reporters in Bengaluru.

Naidu had added that Muslims, like Hindus who had put to an end so many social evils, should come forward and move towards ending triple talaq, which was against the interests of women.

"Dowry, sati, child marriage - all of these, the society came forward and finally decisions were made (to end these social evils). The Muslim women also have taken legal course and the matter is being heard in the Supreme Court," he had said.

(With Agency inputs)