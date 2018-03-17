हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Will kickstart transformation of school education system, says NITI Aayog

To increase learning outcomes in schools across India, NITI Aayog's project SATH-E is promoting vocational education, skill development, teacher training and introducing technology in classrooms.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Mar 17, 2018, 18:38 PM IST
New Delhi: The government think-tank body NITI Aayog on Saturday said that will kick-start a system-wide transformation of school education along with three states — Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, and Odisha.

"Three participating States of #SATH-E's programme — Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh & Odisha — with #NITI will kickstart a system-wide transformation of school education #TransformingIndia," NITI Aayog said in a tweet.

The government on Friday said that NITI Aayog will release comprehensive roadmap and detailed timeline for its initiative 'Sustainable Action for Transforming Human Capital in Education (SATH-E)' project on Saturday.

These roadmaps, which operate between 2018 to 2020, lay out detailed interventions which will be taken by the three participating states — Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha — aiming to become 'Role Model States' in school education.

These roadmaps present the customised, action-oriented programmes, outlining interventions at the individual, district, and State level.

"The SATH-E Roadmaps for Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh & Odisha released by NITI CEO @amitabhk87, Chief Secretary Jharkhand, Principal Secretaries of all three states & programme partners," the tweet said.

To increase learning outcomes in schools across the country, NITI Aayog's project SATH-E is promoting vocational education, skill development, teacher training and introducing technology in classrooms. Besides, the project will promote data-driven analysis to strengthen academic monitoring across schools in the country, the think tank said.

The project also aims at ensuring access, equity, and quality in education, with a specialised focus on out-of-school children and dropouts, to enable a system-wide governance transformation in school education.

 

(With PTI inputs)

