हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ram Madhav

Will lay foundation of Ram Mandir on Dec 6, don't need anyone: Sadhvi Prachi

The Supreme Court on October 29 adjourned the Ayodhya title suit till January 2019 to fix the date of hearing in the matter.

Will lay foundation of Ram Mandir on Dec 6, don&#039;t need anyone: Sadhvi Prachi
ANI photo

New Delhi: Despite the Supreme Court’s decision to adjourn the hearing of the Ram Mandir issue till January 2019, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Sadhvi Prachi on Saturday said that the temple will be constructed in Ayodhya and the foundation will be laid on December 6, 2018. She added that they don't need anyone for setting up the temple.

Speaking on the issue, the VHP leader said, "Ram ji ka mandir banega dhoom dhaam se. 6 December ko hi hume shilanyas karna hai. Ayodhya ke andar hindustan ke hinduon ko bulao, Ram Mandir ki ghoshna karo. Kisi ki zarurat nahi. Ram Mandir ban jayega (The Ram temple will be built with full revelry. Will lay the foundation on December 6 this year. Call Hindus of the country to Ayodhya and declare the construction of Ram Mandir. We don't need anyone.)"

Sadhvi's remarks come a day after Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi said that a movement similar to the one initiated in 1992 will be carried out, if necessary. 

Meanwhile, BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav said that the RSS only articulated the demand of the Ram Mandir supporters. Madhav added that it is unfortunate that the dilly-dallying about Ram Mandir on part of the judiciary before 1992 is being repeated.

On December 6, 1992, Babri Masjid in Ayodhya was demolished, allegedly by a group of Hindu activists, claiming that the mosque was constructed after demolishing a Ram temple that originally stood there. Since then, several hearings have been held in the Supreme Court to resolve the issue.

The Supreme Court on October 29 adjourned the Ayodhya title suit till January 2019 to fix the date of hearing in the matter.

(With inputs from agencies)

Tags:
Ram MadhavSadhvi PrachiRam TempleAyodhya

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close