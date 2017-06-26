Will make India 'as good as' America, PM Modi tells diaspora; invites US CEOs to invest in country

Washington: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired a high-level round-table conference of CEOs of top global companies here and urged them to invest in India to help the build the country as 'as good as' America.

PM Modi said India has now emerged as a business-friendly destination, more so with the upcoming implementation of landmark GST beginning next month.

Modi, during his meeting with the CEOs of top 20 American firms, also said that India attracted largest foreign direct investment (FDI) as a result of the NDA government's policies in the last three years.

"Interacted with top CEOs. We held extensive discussions on opportunities in India," Modi tweeted after the meeting that lasted for about 90 minutes.

In the round table interaction with the group that included Tim Cook of Apple, Sunder Pichai from Google, John Chambers from Cisco and Jeff Bezos of Amazon, Modi listed out steps taken by his government in the last three years and next moves.

"The whole world is looking at India. The government has effected 7,000 reforms alone for ease of doing business. The objective is minimum government and maximum governance," the prime minister said.

He further said, India's growth presents a win-win partnership for the country and the US, and American companies have a great opportunity to contribute to that.

"The implementation of the landmark initiative of GST (Goods and Services Tax) could be a subject of studies in US business schools," Modi said.

During the interaction at the Willard Hotel, where he is staying, Modi gave a patient hearing to the wish-list of the CEOs.

The Prime Minister pointed out opportunities for tourism through developing hotels in public private partnership model at 500 railway stations.

PM also stressed the importance of cooperation four start up, innovation & tapping huge intellectual, education and vocational training potential in India.

The prime minister later addressed the Indian diaspora in Virginia near here and promised a developed India in their lifetime.

Modi said their success is due to the supportive environment in the US, and his government is working to provide the same environment back home.

"Your hearts always asks when would our country become like this (the US)... I assure you that this will happen in your lifetime," Modi said here.

Saying that Indians in America have not just helped India progress but also the US, Modi said that success and action of the Indian diaspora is still echoing in the world.

"You are the same people but your success story has a simple reason, it's because you got supportive environment here," he said.

The Prime Minister added that "1.25 crore equally talented Indians are there back in India, they are now getting supportive environment and soon we will develop India soon".

"The biggest change in India today is that every Indian want to do and is already doing something with resolution to change and develop the nation," he said.

"Today, 1.25 crore people from Kashmir to Kanyakumari have resolved to do something for their country. With such a resolve, the country is developing in a pace never seen before."

Calling corruption as the root cause due to which "the previous governments were changed in India", Modi said his government has emerged corruption-free in the last three years.

"Governments were changed because of corruption. The common people hated this... There has been not a single blot on our government for the past three years. And governance is being modified so that honesty becomes an in-build process.

"Technology is helping with that," Modi said.

The Prime Minister also said the warmth, the Indian community gave is memorable. "All my family members are settled in America... The happiness we get after meeting the family is what I am feeling right now," Modi said.

(With Agency inputs)