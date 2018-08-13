Will Navjot Singh Sidhu attend Imran Khan's oath ceremony in Pakistan? Cricketer-turned-minister says govt to take the call

NEW DELHI: Pakistan PM designate Imran Khan has invited Navjot Singh Sidhu for his oath taking ceremony but whether or not he will visit Islamabad will depend on the Indian government. The cricketer-turned-politician, however, on Monday confirmed that he had applied for the permission.

"I have applied for government permission. Everything depends on Indian government now," Sidhu said after exiting the Pakistan High Commission on Monday where he had come to complete some formalities.

Along with Sidhu, Imran Khan's 'old friends' Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar have also been invited to attend his oath taking ceremony in Islamabad.

Sidhu had earlier said that he had informed the Union Home Ministry and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's office regarding his intention to attend Khan's oath taking ceremony on August 18. "The Secretariat of the Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf has invited me to attend the swearing in ceremony of Imran Khan as the Prime Minister of Pakistan on August 18 at Islamabad," Sidhu said.

"The chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Imran Khan, who is going to be sworn in as the Prime Minister of Pakistan, has sent an invitation to former cricketer and Cabinet Minister, Punjab, Navjot Singh Sidhu to his swearing-in ceremony. Apart from this, Khan also extended personal invitation to Sidhu on the phone which was accepted in all humility by the latter," the Punjab government had said.

Earlier, there were reports that Khan will be inviting foreign leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and celebrities like Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan to his oath taking ceremony. However, his party later said that Khan decided against the idea as he wants to keep the event very simple.

"It has been decided that no foreign personalities will be invited to the ceremony it will be a completely national event. Only a few close friends of Imran Khan will be invited. There will be no show of extravagance at the event," PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry had said.