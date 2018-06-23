Will never enter politics or contest polls: Justice Jasti Chelameswar

New Delhi: Justice Jasti Chelameswar, who retired from Supreme Court on Friday, has said that he will never enter politics or contest polls.
According to News 18.com, when asked if he would float any political outfit in future or extend support to any politician, Justice Chelameswar said, “No politics of any kind for me…in any form of electoral politics, it is a no.”
After serving the country's top court for nearly seven years, Justice Chelameswar, who was the second senior-most judge of the Supreme Court, demitted office on Friday.
Justice Chelameswar`s last working day was on May 18, right before the Supreme Court closed for summer vacation.
The 65-year-old judge is one of the four top court judges who held an unprecedented press conference on January 12, saying "all was not well" on the administrative side of the Supreme Court.
Justice Chelameswar, along with three other senior judges, in the press conference publicly accused Chief Justice Dipak Misra of not strictly adhering to rules in assigning cases to appropriate benches which they said can create "doubt" about the integrity of the apex court.
The four judges - Justices Ranjan Gogoi, Kurian Joseph and Madan B Lokur besides Justice Chelameswar - had released an undated letter they wrote to Chief Justice Misra in which they conceded that the Chief Justice was the master of roster but this was "not a recognition of any superior authority, legal or factual of the Chief Justice over his colleagues".
After Justice Chelameswar, Chief Justice Misra will retire on October 2, followed by Justice Kurian Joseph and Justice Lokur who will retire in November and December respectively.
Justice Chelameswar, who was also part of the five-member collegium, had "unanimously" recommended on January 10 the name of Uttarakhand High Court Chief Justice KM Joseph for elevation to the top court.
Justice Joseph's name, however, was sent back to the collegium by the government on April 26 for reconsideration even as the Centre maintained that the rejection had nothing to do with his judgment quashing President`s Rule in Uttarakhand imposed by the Centre.
In a May 11 meeting, the collegium took an in-principle decision to reiterate its recommendation for the elevation of Justice Joseph.
Now, Justice AK Sikri, who was number six in seniority before Justice Chelameswar`s retirement, will become part of the five-member collegium.
Justice Chelameswar was also part of the five-judge Constitution bench led by Justice JS Khehar that scrapped the National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC) Act to deal with appointments in higher judiciary.
He was the lone dissenting judge and opposed the collegium system of judges appointing judges while observing that "proceedings of the collegium were absolutely opaque and inaccessible both to public and history".
On his last day on May 18, he sat alongside Chief Justice Misra and Justice DY Chandrachud in the Chief Justice`s Court as per a custom of the apex court that on the last working day, a retiring judge shares bench with the Chief Justice.
Some lawyers, including former Union Law Minister Shanti Bhushan, his son Prashant Bhushan and senior advocate Dushyant Dave, praised his "courage, judicial approach and uprightness", and said he did a "great job in upholding democracy".
Justice Chelameswar - who turned down the Supreme Court Bar Association`s request to participate in a farewell function it wanted to arrange for him, saying he wanted his retirement to be a "private affair" - however, attended a reception organised by Lawyers Collective on his last working day.
There, addressing a gathering, he said that he stood up for certain "issues and values" wherever he perceived things were going wrong and had nothing personal against anyone in the system.
Justice Chelameswar, who became the apex court judge on October 10, 2011, began his journey in the legal profession after graduating in law in 1976. He was appointed a permanent judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court in May 1999.
(With Agency Inputs)