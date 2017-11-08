Will odd-even return to check Delhi pollution? Decision expected tomorrow

New Delhi: With the PM2.5 levels once again went off the charts – quite literally, speculations are rife on the return of odd-even road management system in the national capital. The Environment Pollution (Prevention & Control) Authority (EPCA) is expected to take a final decision in this regard on Wednesday.

Delhi has been witnessing extremely high levels of pollution with PM2.5 levels at 1830hrs on Wednesday reading 1089 at the US Embassy monitoring station. The figures were similar in almost every other monitoring station across the city around the same time. With no sign of pollution levels falling, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot had tweeted about a possible return of the odd-even traffic management system.

Delhi has one of the highest motor vehicles' density in the country and entry of heavy vehicles from other states leads to not just congested roads but higher pollution levels. The current situation though is being primarily blamed on stubble burning in adjoining states and prevailing weather conditions. Odd-even road management though may still manage to create some level of positive impact, say environment experts.

First implemented on January 1 of 2016, the odd-even road management system saw half of city's private vehicles being barred from roads each day based on last digit of the registration numbers. It was implemented again from April 15 - once again for 15 days. There were a number of exceptions during both - two-wheelers, CNG vehicles, women drivers in the car alone, etc.

During both, air quality fluctuated which showed a number of other factors too contribute to levels of toxicity in the air. Supporters of the rule though have argued that any action is good action and that at least road congestion eased during the two 15-day periods.

This time around, the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA) had already warned of a number of steps in case pollution reached 'severe' levels. And the levels have. Now, the Delhi government is considering - apart from other measures - bringing back odd-even road management for a third sequel.