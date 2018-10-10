हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Chhattisgarh

Will offer all possible help to families of victims: Union Steel Minister on Bhilai steel plant fire

Raipur: The government on Tuesday said that it will offer all possible help to the families of the victims who have lost their lives in the Bhilai Steel Plant fire.

Expressing anguish, Union Minister of Steel, Chaudhary Birender Singh asked Minister of State for Steel Vishnudeo Sai, Steel Secretary Binoy Kumar and SAIL Chairman Anil Kumar Chaudhary to rush to the incident spot and take stock of the situation.

In a statement issued by the Steel Authority of India Ltd. (SAIL), a fire in gas pipeline of Coke Oven Battery Complex No. 11 of its Bhilai Steel Plant broke out at around 10.30 am on Tuesday. 

The fire broke out during a scheduled maintenance job. The Steel Minister is closely monitoring the situation, the statement added.

At least 9 people were killed and 14 others were injured after a gas pipeline exploded in Bhilai Steel Plant in Chhattisgarh's Durg district earlier in the day. The injured are currently undergoing medical treatment for burn injuries. 

All resources have been mobilized to provide adequate care to the injured and SAIL is providing all the support to the families of the affected, read the statement.

