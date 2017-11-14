Will reduce fatal road accidents by 50 percent: Nitin Gadkari

Greater Noida: The government is committed to reducing fatal road accidents by 50 percent, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Tuesday.

He also sought help from developed countries to get innovative technologies and best practices to curb increasing road accident deaths in the country.

"We seek innovative technologies in highway projects and materials and road safety initiatives as India is committed towards reducing fatal road accidents by 50 percent," Gadkari said while inaugurating a four-day World Road Meeting organised by the Geneva-based International Road Federation (IRF).

He added that as part of the government`s policy to reduce road accident deaths, his ministry had identified about 780 black spots on the National Highways which would be rectified within the next two years with an investment of Rs 12,000 crore.

Gadkari said his ministry also had major plans for revival of roads and highway sector.

"The government has set an ambitious target of building 40 km of road per day from next year from the current 28 km per day," Gadkari said.

"To check pollution, our government has laid particular emphasis on promoting alternative fuels for vehicles, ethanol blending programme and has given utmost priority to reducing CO2 emissions."

Hundreds of global road safety experts, professionals, companies and government organisations active in the road transport and mobility sectors from various parts of the world are taking part in the four-day event here.

IRF chairman KK Kapila said the meet would provide an outlet for sharing cutting-edge research, best practices and experiences from across the world.

"It is intended to be a premier knowledge event for discussing important issues facing the road, transport and mobility sectors," Kapila said.

The major highlight of the event is an exhibition showcasing state-of-the-art technologies on road safety and traffic regulations, including control systems, communication and navigation devices, driver training systems, Intelligent Transport System (ITS) and latest parking technologies among others, a statement said.