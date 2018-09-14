Will throw BJP out in 2019 polls: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar after release from jail in 2007 riots case

NEW DELHI: After his release from jail, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party for misusing public machinery. Chandrashekhar alias Ravan, who was detained under the National Security Act (NSA) in connection with the 2017 Saharanpur violence, was released from jail early on Friday morning.

"They have misused the government machinery. We will throw the BJP out in 2019 and for the next 20 years, they will not be able to come back to power. Our fight will continue," he said after coming out of jail.

He also said that his order was issued as the government was scared of consequences for wrongly putting him behind bars. "The government is scared that they are going to be rebuked by the Supreme Court, so they ordered an early release to save themselves," he said.

However, he added that he was confident that he some charges will be framed against him within 10 days. He exuded confidence that the Bhim Army will not let BJP come back to power after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

He was released from prison at 2.24 am on Friday where a his supporters had gathered in hue numbers to receive him. They welcomed him with garlands and slogans of Bhim Army Zindabad were chanted.

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh ordered his early release on Thursday. He had been jailed for nearly a year in connection with his alleged role in the caste violence. He was first arrested for his alleged involvement in the Saharanpur riots on June 8, 2017.

On November 2, 2017, he was granted bail by the Allahabad High Court. However, a day later, he was arrested again under the provisions of the National Security Act and lodged in jail.

The decision comes ahead of 2019 elections and is being seen as BJP’s attempt to reach out to the Dalits. Chandrashekhar's Bhim Army fights for the rights of the Dalits and the downtrodden and was blamed for the bloody caste violence in the Saharanpur district in 2017.