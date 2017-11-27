Will Varun Gandhi join Congress after Rahul Gandhi becomes party president?

New Delhi: In what could create a major political ripple, rumours are rife that Bharatiya Janata Party MP Varun Gandhi may join the Congress.

He represents Sultanpur in the Lok Sabha.

Senior Congress leader Haji Manzoor Ahmed was quoted as saying by India Today that Varun could be inducted into the Congress Working Committee as a member or an office-bearer.

He added that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra could become the catalyst for Varun quitting the BJP.

On the other hand, Agra city Congress ex-president and UPCC member Ram Tandon was also quoted as saying that with Rahul set to become the Congress chief, it was likely that Varun may join the Grand Old Party.

He added that the BJP MP had never directly attacked Rahul.

Varun is said to have a notable following in Pilibhit-Sultanpur-Lakhimpur Khiri areas.

His mother Maneka Gandhi is an important BJP leader and is Women and Child Development minister in the Narendra Modi government.

Interestingly, on November 11, 2017, Varun had said that his surname Gandhi had helped him become a parliamentarian at the age of 29.

“I am Feroze Varun Gandhi. If my surname was not Gandhi would have I become an MP at the age of 29 years?” he had said.

However, the firebrand BJP leader had vouched for people getting equal opportunities and had hoped that an individual is not judged by his surname in India.

“Want to see an India where it doesn't matter if I was Varun Dutta or Varun Ghosh or Varun Khan. All must get equal opportunities,” he had asserted.

Meanwhile, earlier on November 20, 2017, the Congress Working Committee had passed a resolution to make Rahul party president.

Notification for Congress president poll will be issued on December 1. The last date to file the nomination papers is December 4.

Voting will be conducted on December 16 and the results will be declared on December 19.

Rahul is expected to be the only candidate in the fray.