Will win with love, not with hatred: Congress posters highlight Rahul’s hug to Modi

The Congress party has put up posters in Mumbai with photograph of party president Rahul Gandhi hugging Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha. The posters have been put up in Andheri area of Mumbai and caption on it says, “Nafrat se nahi, pyar se jeetenge (not with hatred, will win with love)”.

The Congress party has put up posters in Mumbai with photograph of party president Rahul Gandhi hugging Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha. The posters have been put up in Andheri area of Mumbai and caption on it says, “Nafrat se nahi, pyar se jeetenge (not with hatred, will win with love)”.

Videos and photographs of the Congress president hugging the Prime Minister on the floor of the House went viral soon after the scene appeared on national television during the debate on no-confidence in Parliament on Friday.

After delivering a fiery speech attacking Prime Minister Modi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and twthe Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the Gandhi scion left his seat and walked over to the Treasure benches. Before anyone could realise what was happening, the Congress chief hugged the Prime Minister and returned to his seat.

At first, the Prime Minister was taken aback by Rahul Gandhi’s act, but as the Gandhi scion started walking back, he called him back, shook hands and patted on his back.

Before moving to the chair of the Prime Minister, Rahul Gandhi had hit out at the government on a range of issues such as Rafale deal, lack of job opportunities, demonetisation, Doklam standoff with China and Goods and Services Tax (GST).

During his speech, the Congress chief also hit back at the BJP for referring to him as ‘Pappu’. At the end of the speech, Rahul Gandhi said that he might be a ‘Pappu’ for the ruling party, but still he did not have any hatred or enmity in his heart for them. He said that the real meaning of being an Indian was to love everyone no matter how much others abused. He said that he was thankful to Prime Minister Modi, the BJP and the RSS for teaching him the “real meaning” of being a Hindu and a Hindustani.

