Will work out parameters for urgent mentioning, hearing of cases: CJI Gogoi

New Delhi: Newly-inducted Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Wednesday said that no urgent mentioning of cases for a hearing will be allowed till certain parameters are fixed for it. "We are not going to hear any mentioning from today. We will set a parameter for cases," the CJI said after sitting in his chair in Court number 1 with Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and KM Joseph.

Justice Gogoi's statement comes on the first day of his swearing-in as the 46th Chief Justice of India.

He said, "We will work out the parameters then we will see as to how mentioning will be done."

"If somebody is going to be hanged tomorrow, then we can understand (urgency)", he added.

A new roster of business in the Supreme Court has been issued on the orders Justice Gogoi. He has kept Public Interest Litigation (PILs) with himself. Some PILs will also be listed before Justice Madan B Lokur on directions from the CJI.

"We're trying to evolve a system to produce better results. We're trying to reduce the time between filing and listing of cases on board. We're trying to introduce a system by which cases don't get dropped from the list. If we succeed, a large segment of mentioning would go away," CJI Gogoi said.

President Ram Nath Kovind administered the oath to the 63-year-old Justice Gogoi at a brief ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhavan's Darbar Hall.

Justice Gogoi succeeded Justice Dipak Misra. He will have a tenure of a little over 13 months and would retire on November 17, 2019.

