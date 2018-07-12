हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Wimbledon 2018

Wimbledon 2018: Serena Williams cruises into final for a chance at 24th grand slam title

Nearly 314 days after becoming a mother, Serena Williams smashed her way into Wimbledon finals for a chance at 24th grand slam title to make history in the tennis.

LONDON: Nearly 314 days after becoming a mother, Serena Williams smashed her way into Wimbledon finals for a chance at 24th grand slam title to make history in the tennis.

Just five months after finishing her maternity break, Williams beat Julia Gorges 6-2, 6-4 in the semi-final. She will now face Germany's Angelique Kerber in the finals, in a repeat of the 2016 Wimbledon showpiece, which was won by Serena in straight sets.

Williams has now won 20 consecutive matches at Wimbledon while Kerber has beaten Williams twice before.

“I don't even know how to feel. I literally didn't expect to do this well," said Williams.

On 20-match winning streak at Wimbledon, Serena is the third oldest female Grand Slam finalist in the Open era at 36 years and 291 days.

"I had a really tough pregnancy delivery. I had to have multiple surgeries and almost didn't make it to be honest.

"I'm just enjoying every moment of this. This was not inevitable for me," she added.

An eighth Wimbledon title would also move Serena past Steffi Graf into second place on the list of female Wimbledon champions, behind nine-time winner Martina Navratilova.

Twenty years after making her Wimbledon debut as a precocious teenager and 16 years since her first title at the All England Club, Serena remains the pre-eminent force in the women's game.

