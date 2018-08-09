हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Water conservation

Winners of first fortnight of 'Jal Bachao, Video Banao, Puraskar Pao' contest announced

New Delhi: The Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation on Wednesday announced the winners for the first fortnight of the 'Jal Bachao, Video Banao, Puraskar Pao' contest that was launched on July 10. 

The contest was launched by the Ministry with the objective of spreading awareness about water conservation in collaboration with the MyGov portal. Any Indian citizen can participate in the contest. The contestant is required to shoot an original video on the theme, upload their entries on YouTube and enter the publicly accessible link on the Video link section of MyGov contest page mygov.in, according to a press release by the ministry. Three winners will be chosen every fortnight till November 4.

The winners for the first fortnight -- Shreshth Sahu (Varanasi) Satish Mewada (Bhopal) and Gopal Kumar Prajapati (Bokaro) -- have secured the first, second and third positions respectively for the period July 10 to July 24, 2018. The winners will be given a prize amount of Rs 25,000, Rs 15,000 and Rs 10,000 respectively.

A total of 431 entries were received from MyGov, out of which 38 videos were shortlisted. After scrutiny of the shortlisted videos, top 3 were selected on the basis of various parameters. The participants are being judged on the basis of elements of creativity, originality, technical excellence, quality of videos and visual impact etc., said the ministry.

The ministry appealed to the people to make and upload videos capturing the efforts, significant contributions, best practices in the field of Water Conservation, Optimum Water Utilisation and Water Resource Development and Management in different parts of the country. The duration of the videos should be of minimum 2 minutes and up to 10 minutes in Hindi, English or any other regional language. It must not violate any provision of the Indian Copyright Act, 1957 or the Intellectual Property Rights of any third party.

