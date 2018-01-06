Winter chill to continue, IMD warns of further dip in temperature; at least 70 killed in UP

New Delhi: Harsh weather conditions are likely to continue as the temperature across north India is expected to further decline in the coming days, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

"Currently minimum temperature in Himachal is one - two degrees below the normal and temperature during the day is normal. No significant western disturbance is expected in next one week. Temperature is likely to drop by one-two degrees in coming days," said Manmohan Singh, IMD Director, Shimla.

After fresh snowfall in the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh, the cold wave has intensified in the region.

Keylong in Lahaul Spiti is the coldest with temperature ranging around -7 degrees Celsius.

Further, Kalpa in the Kinnaur district recorded -4 degrees Celsius.

Popular hill stations Manali and Shimla recorded -2.4 degrees and 2.1 degrees Celsius respectively.

Dense fog and reducing visibility is affecting the road, rail and air traffic resulting in train delays, cancellation and rescheduling of flight operations at various airports.

At least 70 killed in UP due to intense cold

Extreme cold wave conditions prevailed in most parts of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. Lack of night shelters and amenities have already led to the death of over 70 homeless and poor people.

Twenty-two deaths have been reported from Poorvanchal; three each in Brij and Bareilly divisions; 11 in Allahabad division and 28 in Bundelkhand region, according to IANS.

Two persons - Ram Kishore Rawat, 40, and Mahesh, 35, have died in Barabanki district due to the severe cold. One person died in Harchandpur in Faizabad, an infant in Ambedkarnagar, one in Rae Bareli's Makhdoompur and one in Unchahaar.

A government official said that adequate arrangements have been made for bonfires and night shelters, though the ground realities were in stark contrast to these claims.

At many places in the state capital here, the claims have fallen flat in the last 48-hours.

Reports suggest that most bonfires have been taken over by "VVIPs" and were being lit outside the bungalows of Ministers, political leaders and the who's who in power.

Allegations by people and social groups have forced Lucknow Mayor Sanyukta Bhatia to call for an explanation from the city Commissioner on this bias in the logwood distribution.

She has admitted that she has been getting calls of biased distribution of wood meant for bonfires at public places.

Sultanpur district has remained the coldest in the past 24 hours with the mercury dipping to 2.8 degrees Celsius.

Lucknow shivered at three degrees Celsius. Friday was incidentally the coldest day of the season as well.

The weatherman has predicted that the cold wave would not subside for the next few days and the temperatures were only likely to improve after January 10.

Bahraich recorded 3.4 degrees Celsius, Muzaffarnagar (4.9), Kanpur (4.2), Barabanki (3.4), while Varanasi, Meerut and Lakhimpur Kheri were all at five degrees Celsius.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath has recently inspected the night shelters and directed the authorities to ensure basic amenities to the poor and downtrodden.

